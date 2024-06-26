A championship partnership providing golfers year-round option for golf

Technically speaking, Evergreen Golf Club in Redmond is a championship golf club. After all, both co-owners are no stranger to championships.

"A ‘place full of champions’ we like to joke," said former Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse.

It's been a year and a half since Kearse and Greg Bodine opened the indoor facility featuring not just simulators with state-of-the-art technology, but a short-game complex with a 5,000-square foot putting green, chipping green and bunker.

"We grew up in the same town down in Lakewood and I'd always heard of Jermaine and watched Seahawks games," Bodine said. "For it to come full circle and to be a business partner of his was awesome."

But just last week, one co-founder's sporting resume' caught up a bit with the other's. Bodine was the winning caddie on Bryson DeChambeau's bag when he won the U.S. Open. And while Kearse's Super Bowl title might carry more weight outside the facility, Bodine, who has also caddied in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, certainly one-ups the former Seahawk when it comes to golf.

"I realized the gravity of the situation when the Mariners called and asked if I wanted to throw out the first pitch. And I was like ‘if you want me to, I’m not going to say no!'" Bodine said. "It was funny - I walked in the door and the first thing Jermaine said to me was ‘From one champ to another…’ and I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll take it!'"

Added Kearse: "To see them pull it out was a huge win for not just for us and for Greg, but for the state of Washington just to represent where we grew up and for the people around here to show a pathway of things that you can accomplish."

Still, their business goals remain the same: providing members a year-round option to play golf, with the equipment to practice like a pro.

"Even Pinehurst - they sent me a package and I opened it up, and it's a bag of sand from the 18th hole. We joke how we're going to sprinkle some of that in the bunker here at Evergreen," Bodine said.

Added Kearse: "We're still in the grind, always looking for ways to improve and find ways to better the facility and better our membership and the value of it. It's just been a ton of fun."