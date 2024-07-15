Troopers capture wallaby in Pierce County

A wallaby that was spotted hopping around Parkland over the weekend was captured by troopers, and it was all caught on camera.

On Sunday morning, the Washington State Patrol and Pierce County deputies responded to a traffic hazard at 158th Street East and B Street East in the Parkland-Spanaway area.

When troopers arrived, they saw a wallaby in the roadway.

The animal was from Debbie Doolittle's Petting Zoo in Tacoma.

Troopers and deputies tried to capture the animal but called for backup and described it as having a long tail, 2 and a half feet tall, with big ears and tiny forearms.

After many attempts, a trooper was able to capture the wallaby and get it back to its owners.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Debbie Doolittle's Petting Zoo is an indoor facility where visitors can interact with animals, which include farm animals, reptiles, birds, and exotic animals like Capybara, Zebu Kangaroos, and more.

