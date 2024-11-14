Over 1,500 salmon counted in 1 day at Seattle’s Carkeek Park

Salmon in western Washington are once again swimming upstream to lay their eggs.

"These salmon that you see, they are currently spawners. They come from two-to-six thousand eggs and only two of those 6,000 eggs reach adulthood."

James, a 9-year-old salmon enthusiast, watched the annual fish migration event at Carkeek Park in Seattle.

Volunteers with the Carkeek Watershed Community Action Project counted a record number of salmon taking their final swim at the park. On Tuesday, they counted 1,545 in the stream in just one day. Their previous record was 974 for all of 2022.

It’s unclear why the number of salmon has increased at the park this year.

James says that he learned about salmon from school and thinks us humans could learn a thing of two from these fishes.

"A lot of these salmon die. So, I think the real lesson to just see in these salmon, like, live life the best you can. Make the most out of your life. You only get one."

The salmon run is expected to last until mid-December.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Bodycam footage shows Seattle police arrest the mass stabbing suspect

WA court online systems shut down due to 'unauthorized activity'

School bus, pickup truck crash closes southbound I-405 in Bothell

Seattle police: Man attacks officers, tries to steal service weapon

Parents file petition to recall Seattle School Board President Liza Rankin

Starbucks red cup giveaway: What to know

FBI offers $25,000 reward for info on suspect in WA, OR ballot box fires

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.