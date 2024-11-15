Police investigating at least 3 deadly crashes overnight in western WA

Police are investigating at least three deadly crashes that happened overnight in western Washington.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried stopping a reckless driver who then sped off. This started on Yelm Highway in Olympia and ended in Tumwater. Deputies say the driver hit another vehicle and a person in that car died. The suspect was eventually caught and was booked into jail for investigation of vehicular homicide and eluding police.

Deputies are investigating a head-on crash in Mason County. (Mason County Sheriff's Office)

In Mason County, State Route 3 was fully blocked in Grapeview due to a head-on crash. The Washington State Patrol said the crash was deadly but few other details have been released. It's unclear how many people died or what led to the crash. SR 3 has since reopened to traffic.

A pedestrian was hit and killed in Everett, Washington. (Everett Police Department)

Police in Everett are investigating after a woman was hit and killed as she crossed Evergreen Way near El Taco Boom and Jack in the Box. Officers said they believed the woman was crossing mid-block outside of a designated crosswalk. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation. This is less than a block away from where three people were killed by a driver last week.

