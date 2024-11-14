Man charged in Seattle encampment murder claims self-defense

The man accused of fatally shooting a 34-year-old unhoused man in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood over the summer appeared in court Thursday.

Kahmari Hale, 20, faces charges of second-degree murder for the death of Johnathan Stutson, with prosecutors alleging he taunted and targeted the unhoused before the shooting. Stutson was killed at a Seattle homeless encampment in July.

Hale entered a not guilty plea. His attorney requested a bail reduction from $2 million to $200,000, emphasizing that Hale, a lifelong Washington resident with no criminal record, is not a flight risk or a threat to public safety.

However, prosecutors argued against the bail reduction, saying Hale poses a danger to the community.

"The facts of this case are concerning," the prosecutor stated. "The defendant and others allegedly taunted residents at the encampment, threatened violence, and ultimately fired 13 shots at Mr. Stutson."

According to court documents, Hale and his group were at a homeless encampment near South Walker Street and 25th Avenue South around 4:24 a.m.

Witnesses say the group shouted threats, including statements about "airing out" the camp, before Stutson confronted them. Surveillance footage captured the sounds of the altercation, with Hale reportedly firing shots that hit Stutson multiple times. Police arrived shortly after and found Stutson with ten gunshot wounds; no weapons were found on or near him.

The defense argued that Hale acted in self-defense, claiming he feared for his safety as Stutson moved his hand toward his hip in a way that Hale interpreted as threatening. Hale reportedly told police he closed his eyes and fired, feeling the man was close enough to cause harm. Yet, Hale also admitted that Stutson did not overtly threaten him or display any weapons.

"Mr. Hale is extremely young, he just turned 20 and has no history of violent behavior," his defense attorney argued. "He has strong ties to Washington and was actively participating in school activities prior to his arrest."

Hale was reportedly an active student, involved in sports like football, baseball, and wrestling, and took classes at a local restorative center. His family was also present in court.

"He's a part of the legacy group where they help other students on campus, he participated in classes at the restorative center," Hale's defense said.

Melissa Herrera, also unhoused, claims to have witnessed Hale’s actions that night.

"They were yelling at all the homeless, waking them up, ruffling the tents, telling them to get up," Herrera said. "He didn’t expect them to shoot him like they did."

The judge expressed concern over the "troubling nature" of the allegations, describing Hale’s actions as alarming. He denied the request to lower bail.

If convicted, Hale faces 15 to 24 years in prison. The firearm used in the incident remains unrecovered, allegedly taken from Hale weeks after the shooting.

An omnibus hearing is scheduled for December 5 and trial on the 20th.

