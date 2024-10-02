Seattle Police investigate fatal stabbing in Mount Baker neighborhood

The Seattle Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in the Mount Baker neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers were alerted of a homicide near Rainier Avenue South and 33rd Avenue South around 7 p.m.

Police confirmed that a man was fatally stabbed, and a woman was identified as the suspect. It's believed this is a case of domestic violence.

A police K9 is searching the area for the female suspect. There is no active threat to the public at this time.

SPD will release additional information as it becomes available. The public should avoid the area as officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

