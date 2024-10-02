Leaders discuss organized retail theft at King County Public Safety Summit

Theft and larceny happen every 3.6 minutes in Washington, according to a King County Police Chiefs study conducted in 2023.

The crime rings escalating Washington’s organized retail theft are so thorough, that they can end up forcing a store to move locations or even go out of business.

Washington was ranked as the state most impacted by organized retail theft, causing billions of dollars in losses. To reduce the threat of this issue increasing, regional leaders, law enforcement, mayors, business owners, organizations, and prosecutors gathered to discuss solutions.

Wednesday was the first ever King County Public Safety Summit on Organized Retail Crime. The event, held in Redmond, focused on creating a long-term public-private partnership to prevent, deter, and hold accountable the thieves involved in organized retail crime in King County. The goal is to expand this partnership statewide.

To allow accessible collaboration, the new Organized Retail Crime Resource Hub was also launched. It’s a website for businesses and law enforcement to offer resources concerning retail theft. The resource hub is designed to help public and private entities work together more efficiently and effectively across jurisdictional boundaries. This will help ensure criminal thefts are detected before thieves strike again.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association estimates Washington experienced nearly $3 billion in retail theft in 2021, the second highest in the nation per capita.

Retail theft and commercial burglaries were one of the top two public safety concerns facing a majority of jurisdictions in King County, according to a King County Police Chiefs study conducted in 2024.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison said her office has a special unit that reviews these cases. She said most cases are filed by employees affected by the thefts.

"People who are trying to show up on their job and they are getting assaulted, harassed, threatened with violence, and that should be nobody’s workplace. So, we are there to be responsive to that so customers can come, and we can help with the revitalization of the economic recovery of our area," said Davison. "We are the economic engine of the state, and I feel it is my personal responsibility to make sure I’m doing everything within my power to increase the likelihood that we will come back and be known as a place to have business."

Panelists at the summit also included U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Stolen car chase ends in crash, injuring 5, including 3 WA deputies

These are the best schools, districts in WA according to latest rankings

Parents want answers after Kent police arrest student inside high school

Gonzaga leaving WCC to join Pac-12 Conference

'Belltown Hellcat’ spotted again on Seattle streets despite court orders

SR-99 tunnel in Seattle shutting down for back-to-back weekends

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.