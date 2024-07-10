Seattle woman robbed, attacked in home invasion, police investigating

Seattle Police are investigating an armed home invasion robbery in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood early Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called around 12:44 p.m. to reports of an armed robbery at a home on Cascadia Ave S, near Mount Saint Helens Dr S by Lake Washington Boulevard Park. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from injuries sustained during the home invasion.

According to police, several suspects entered the victim's home and demanded money. They stole lots of her personal items, totaling to a "high dollar amount."

The suspects then sped away and have not yet been identified.

Seattle Fire Department personnel treated the victim and then took her to Harborview Medical Center, where authorities say she is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Seattle Police's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

