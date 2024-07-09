Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert selected to 2024 MLB All-Star Game

The Seattle Mariners will have one representative at this year's Midsummer Classic.

Pitcher Logan Gilbert was named an All-Star on Sunday ahead of the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 27-year-old was selected to the American League All-Star Team for the first time.

The MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on Tuesday, July 16, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Gilbert was selected in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Stetson University and has steadily progressed into one of the league’s top pitchers. He currently holds a season ERA of 2.91, the best of his four-year career. With 18 starts this season and a record of 5-5, Gilbert has struck out 108 batters with 24 walks. He leads the American League with an average of 6.5 innings per start.

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning in a baseball game, Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Gilbert follows in the footsteps of former Cy Young Award winners Corey Kluber and Jacob deGrom as the only players to earn All-Star selections from Stetson University.

Gilbert is scheduled to pitch in Sunday's game against the Angels, making him ineligible for Tuesday's All-Star Game to prevent injury. However, the Mariners could potentially adjust their rotation to allow Gilbert to make an appearance in Arlington.

Regardless, this opportunity allows Gilbert to collaborate with an All-Star roster filled with elite pitchers from across the league. Gilbert is one of seven pitchers making their All-Star debut.

Gilbert expressed delight at being named an All-Star, immediately calling his parents to ask if they had any plans for next Tuesday.

You can watch the MLB All-Star Game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, on FOX 13.



