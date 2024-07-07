Varsho's RBI single in the 10th lifts Toronto to 5-4 win over Seattle

Daulton Varsho drove in the go-ahead with an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning, as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Sunday.

Varsho's base-hit off Mariners reliever Collin Snider (0-1) with two outs drove in automatic runner Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from second base and sent the Blue Jays to a series victory over the Mariners, who have now dropped six consecutive series.

Chad Green (2-1) got the win. Génesis Cabrera pitched the 10th for his second save.

Mariners center fielder Victor Robles got the scoring started with a leadoff solo homer off Blue Jays starter José Berríos in the third, but Toronto tied it in the fourth when Bo Bichette led off with a ground-rule double against Kirby, and scored on a one-out sacrifice fly from Alejandro Kirk.

Seattle Mariners' Victor Robles, center, celebrates at home plate after hitting a solo home run as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, left, looks on during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Expand

Mitch Garver put Seattle back ahead in the fifth with a three-run homer, his 12th of the season, but George Springer tied the game back up with a three-run blast in the seventh off Mariners reliever Ryne Stanek.

Stanek came on in relief for Mariners starter George Kirby after Kirby allowed back to back singles. After Stanek struck out Kevin Kiermaier, Springer launched a fastball 400 feet to center field to make it a 4-4 game.

Kirby gave up seven hits and three earned runs with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Jose Berrios allowed four earned runs and seven hit over six innings for the Blue Jays, with 10 strikeouts.

Blue Jays second baseman Leo Jiménez' second inning single was his first MLB hit.

ALL-STAR

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert was named to the American League All-Star team on Sunday for the first time in his MLB career. Gilbert has a 2.91 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 117 ⅔ innings. His 14 quality starts are tied for most in the majors, while his 0.92 WHIP is the best in the AL.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners CF Julio Rodriguez was out of the lineup, one day after he exited in the first inning with a quad injury.Rodriguez' MRI results came back clean, and he pinch-hit in the eighth inning of Sunday's game … RHP Bryan Woo and RHP Gregory Santos both made rehab appearances Saturday with High-A Everett on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 4.12 ERA) will pitch Tuesday against Blake Snell when Toronto opens a three-game series in San Francisco,

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (5-5, 2.91 ERA) will pitch Tuesday for Seattle in the first of a two-game series in San Diego, against Padres righty Adam Mazur.

