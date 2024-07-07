2 men killed in small plane crash near Eatonville

The pilot and passenger of a small plane died after their aircraft crashed near Eatonville on Saturday.

The plane crash happened at 9:22 p.m. in a tree line just south of Eatonville.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says witnesses reported seeing the plane nose-dive, followed by a loud crash. With the help of citizens, deputies were able to find the crash site in the woods.

The 40-year-old male pilot and 53-year-old male passenger both died in the crash.

Fire crews and search and rescue teams helped transport the victims out of the woods.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating this crash, along with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

