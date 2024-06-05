1 killed in Eatonville head-on crash; portion of SR 7 closed

article

A portion of SR 7 near Eatonville is blocked due to a deadly head-on crash.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash happened just north of Mashell Praire Road near the entrance to Nisqually State Park in Eatonville.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but two vehicles hit each other head-on.

One person died as a result of the crash.

That stretch of road will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

This is a developing story.

