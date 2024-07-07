Federal Way officers shoot armed domestic violence suspect

An armed domestic violence suspect was shot and injured by two Federal Way Police officers after trying to break into an apartment Sunday morning.

The Federal Way Police Department says officers were dispatched at around 5:45 a.m. to the Kitts Corner Apartments, located 1201 S. 336th Street, for reports of a shooting and domestic violence incident.

According to police, the 911 caller reported that the suspect was an ex-boyfriend, and he was trying to break into an apartment through a rear patio door. The caller also claimed that shots were fired.

Officers say they arrived at the scene and encountered the suspect, still armed with a firearm.

Federal Way PD says the suspect presented a threat to the officers and occupants inside the home, prompting two officers to fire at him.

The 42-year-old suspect was treated for his wounds and later taken to Harborview Medical Center. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Federal Way Police also said the man is from Orting. It's currently unknown if he will face charges for this incident once discharged from the hospital.

No officers or victims were injured in this incident. The two officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team is now investigating this incident.

