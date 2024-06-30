Family grieving after son was killed in Federal Way I-5 stabbing

A King County family is grieving the loss of a man murdered on I-5 in Federal Way earlier this week.

Patriot Ryan Lemay, 19, died Wednesday. Investigators said he was stabbed in the neck while driving in a stolen BMW with three other people.

"I’m numb," said Patriot’s mother, Candi Lemay. "I’m just numb."

Sharing pictures of her son, Lemay shared with FOX 13 how she wanted people to remember Patriot.

"He was a good kid," she said. "He had his flaws, but he’d do anything for anybody."

As FOX 13 previously reported, the driver of the BMW and three other people inside suffered injuries. One person was shot and three others, including Patriot, were stabbed.

Patriot’s family said he pulled out a gun and shot one of the passengers in self-defense.

"I feel this thing was a setup," said his mother. "His girlfriend was in the car with him too. She had a past and wasn’t good for him. He wanted to save her. He’d go to bat for anybody."

Investigators aren’t saying much about the investigation, only that a male passenger has been identified as the main suspect.

"It’s just not right," said Patriot’s 15-year-old sister Morgan. "He was my big brother. He was really sweet. He was always willing to help anybody, no matter what."

Washington State Patrol says the victim’s fatality was the result of a fight with weapons inside a single car. No other vehicles or people passing by were hurt.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 911 received calls about a "domestic violence incident" involving a car in a ditch, with people screaming for help and that someone had been hurt.

Troopers arrived to find four injured people in and around a black BMW. Sadly, Patriot died on at the scene his injuries.

"We were actually stuck in the traffic backup," said Patriot’s mother. "I had no idea that it would involve my son."

WSP revealed on Friday that the passenger who was shot is the suspect. He’s facing charges of 2nd-degree murder and assault.

The suspect is still in the hospital and will be booked into King County Jail once he’s cleared to leave.

Patriot’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral costs.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 on-air and online.

