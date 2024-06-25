Free summer meal programs available for WA children, teens

School is out for hundreds of thousands of students in Washington state.

With children and teens home for the summer, several districts and cities throughout the region have set up programs to ensure youth can still receive a free meal during the next couple of months.

Here's a guide for the cities and school districts:

Auburn

The Auburn School District's Summer Nutrition Program (SUN) will be serving breakfast and lunch for students who are 18 and younger.

Children must eat their meal at the site.

When: Monday-Thursday, from July 1-Aug. 22.

Breakfast and lunch locations : Alpac Elementary, Arthur Jacobsen Elem, Auburn HS, Auburn Mountainview HS, Auburn Riverside HS, Bowman Creek Elem, Chinook Elem, Dick Scobee Elem, Evergreen Heights Elem, Gildo Rey Elem, Hazelwood Elem, Ilalko Elem, Lakeland Hills Elem, Lake View Elem, Lea Hill Elem, Olympic MS, Pioneer Elem, Washington Elem, West Auburn HS and Willow Crest Elem.

Lunch locations: Auburn Square Homes, Burndale Homes, Children’s Dance Theater, Cobble Court Apts., Copper Gate Apts., Cedar Lanes Park, Firwood Circle, Forest Villa Manor, Game Farm Park, Ilalko Elem, Lea Hill Park, Les Gove Park, Matchet Park, Mt. Baker MS, Olympic MS, Pacific Comm. Ctr., Promenade Apts., Rainier MS, Seasons Apts., Sherwood Gardens, Washington Elem, White River Estate, YMCA and YMCA-Messiah Lutheran.

SUN meals to go: Cedar Village neighborhood, Muckleshoot Housing Authority and Davis Site neighborhood.

The school district has a list for address details and times.

Bellevue

The Bellevue School District said children can eat for free at any school, regardless of their year.

Adults are invited to purchase meals (breakfast $3.25; lunch $5 and cash only).

Locations: Meals are served during the summer in the cafeteria at Highland Middle School, Sammamish High School, Sherwood Forest Elementary and Stevenson Elementary.

Details: Stevenson will serve breakfast only Monday-Thursday from July 1-25, closed July 4 and from 8:15-8:45 a.m. Sherwood Forest will be Monday-Friday, July 8-Aug. 2, breakfast will be served 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Highland Middle School will serve lunch Monday-Thursday, July 8-25 from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. And Sammamish High will serve lunch Monday-Friday, July 9-31 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Bremerton

Free meals are available for kids 18 years and under, or up to 21 if enrolled in a program through the Bremerton School District.

Children must be present to receive a meal and parents are not allowed to pick up meals.

When: Monday through Friday, June 17-Aug. 23

Locations: YMCA (East Bremerton), Crownhill Elementary, Mountain View Middle School, Kitsap Regional Library, West Hills STem Academy, The Summit at Bay Vista, Marvin Williams Recreation Center, Blueberry Park, Manette Park, Kiwanis Park and Warren Avenue Park. The school district has a list of YMCA (East Bremerton), Crownhill Elementary, Mountain View Middle School, Kitsap Regional Library, West Hills STem Academy, The Summit at Bay Vista, Marvin Williams Recreation Center, Blueberry Park, Manette Park, Kiwanis Park and Warren Avenue Park. The school district has a list of specific dates and times.

Burien/Des Moines/Normandy Park/SeaTac/White Center

Highline Public Schools will be offering anyone 18 years old and younger free breakfast, lunch or a snack this summer.

Children do not have to be a Highline student and all are welcome.

When: Locations have different start and end dates between June 24-Aug. 1.

Locations: Glacier Middle School is from July 1-Aug. 1, Highline High School is from July 1-Aug. 1, Madrona Elementary is from July 1-Aug. 1, McMicken Heights Elementary is from July 1-Aug. 1, Parkside Elementary is from June 24-28, Puget Sound Skills Center is from June 16-July 17, no service on July 5, and Seola Gardens is from July-Aug. 1. There will be no service on July 4.

Meal times vary at each location and are subject to change.

This summer, the Foundation for Edmonds School District and its Nourishing Network Program will be offering meals at three locations.

The program will provide free meals and activities.

When: Monday-Thursday, July 1-Aug. 22, no meal service on July 4

Locations: Bicentennial Park near Cedar Way, Community Life Center (starts July 15) and Spruce Elementary. Times are available on the Bicentennial Park near Cedar Way, Community Life Center (starts July 15) and Spruce Elementary. Times are available on the district's website

Everett

Everett Public Schools' free summer meals program will start next month.

When: The program starts July 1 at some locations, while others begin July 2-9. Specific times can be found on the The program starts July 1 at some locations, while others begin July 2-9. Specific times can be found on the district's website.

Locations: Cascade Boys & Girls Club, Eagles Landing, Eisenhower Middle School, Everett Boys & Girls Club, Everett Public Library: Main Library, Family Tree, Forest Park, Garfield Elementary, Madrona Square, Mill Pointe Apartments, Riverview Apartments, Sage Apartments and View Ridge Elementary.

The Mukilteo School District will also be providing free breakfast and lunch meals to children 18 and under.

"Open" locations are available for all children and "closed" locations are only available for children enrolled in programs at the site.

Open locations: Sno-Isle TECH Skills Center, Voyager Middle School, Challenger Elementary School, Walter Hall, Food Truck. Dates and times on the Sno-Isle TECH Skills Center, Voyager Middle School, Challenger Elementary School, Walter Hall, Food Truck. Dates and times on the Mukilteo School District's website.

Closed locations: Boys & Girls Club and Imagine Children's Museum

Federal Way

Federal Way Public Schools will be offering students and children 18 and younger breakfast and lunch at no cost.

Children must be present at the site and meals cannot be taken home.

When: Program starts June 24. End dates range between July 15-Aug. 21.

The school district said sites and times are subject to change.

Kent

Free meals will be available to children and teens 18 years old and younger this summer.

Service will be offered at select schools, apartment complexes and community centers across the Kent School District, organizers said.

Times of service will vary at each location.

When: June 24-Aug. 19, no meals will be served July 4-5.

Breakfast locations: Covington Elementary School, Daniel Elementary School East Hill Elementary, Kent-Meridian High School, Kentridge High School, Kentwood High School, Meeker Middle School, Meridian Middle School, Mill Creek Middle School, Neely-O'Brien Elementary, River Ridge Elementary and Springbrook Elementary.

Snack location: Covington Elementary.

Lunch locations: Covington Elementary School, Daniel Elementary School East Hill Elementary, Horizon Elementary, Kent-Meridian High School, Kentwood High School, Meeker Middle School, Meridian Middle School, Mill Creek Middle School, Neely-O'Brien Elementary, River Ridge Elementary and Springbrook Elementary.

Apartment locations: Benson Village Apartments, Brookside Apartments, Kentbrook Apartments, Knol Apartments, Parkwood Apartments, Polaris Apartments, Signature Pointe Apartments and Village Green Apartments.

Park locations: Chestnut Ridge Park, Kherson Park, Lake Meridian Park - Picnic Shelter, Morrill Meadows Park, Soos Creek Mobile Estates Playground and West Fenwick Park.

Youth centers: Birch Creek Youth Center, Cascade Youth Center and Valli Kee Youth Center.

Kirkland

There will be limited meal resources for the Lake Washington School District.

The district said the service is offered to those enrolled at these locations:

Muir Elementary: Sack breakfast & lunch; July 8 – Aug. 2; breakfast and lunch will be no charge for students.

Juanita High School: Sack lunch; July 8 – Aug. 2; Juanita High School will be offered sack lunches at a cost of $4.00, or free for those with free or reduced meal eligibility with current application on file with Lake Washington School District.

Lake Washington High School: Variety options lunch; June 27 – July 17; lunch only service, with a variety of meal options to choose from. Cost for these students is $4.00, or free for those with free or reduced meal benefits and have a current application on file at Lake Washington School District.

Lacey

There is no registration required for the North Thurston Public Schools' free Summer Meals Program.

When: Monday-Friday, June 24-Aug. 16.

Locations: Chambers Prairie Elementary, Lydia Hawk Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, Pleasant Glade Elementary (July 8-Aug. 9), Timberline High School (July 1-Aug. 9) and Boys & Girls Club.

Marysville

During the month of July, the Marysville School District will be offering free meals during summer break.

The district said meals are open to all children district-wide, no matter their school location in Marysville or Tulalip. Children do not need to be enrolled in school to receive a free meal.

Adults can purchase a meal for $4.50.

When: Monday-Thursday, July 8-31.

Time: Breakfast will be served between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Locations: Liberty Elementary and Marshall Elementary

Monroe

All summer long, the Monroe School District will provide a free lunch for youth.

When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday from June 26-Aug. 26, and no service on July 4.

Location: Frank Wagner Elementary gym.

Olympia

Two schools in the Olympia School District will offer free lunches to anyone 18 years old and younger.

They'll be served in the school cafeteria and meals must be eaten on-site.

When: June 24-Aug. 16, from 12-12:30 p.m.

Locations: Garfield Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary schools.

Port Orchard

The South Kitsap School District is bringing back its free summer meals program for children 18 and under.

Hot lunches will be available.

When: Starts June 24, Monday through Friday.

Locations: East Port Orchard Elementary and Marcus Whitman Middle School. Schedules are available on the : East Port Orchard Elementary and Marcus Whitman Middle School. Schedules are available on the district's website

Sack lunches to go are also available.

Locations: Port Orchard Waterfront Gazebo and Spin Park and Discovery High School.

Renton

The Renton School District said its Summer Meal Service is free for children and youth from ages 1-18. There are several locations, and meals will be served during different time ranges at each location.

No registration is required, and meals must be consumed on-site.

When: Meals are served Monday-Friday from June 24-Aug. 16. There will be no meal service July 4-5.

Locations Apartment sites: Creston Point Apartments, Royal Hills Apartments and Stonebrook Apartments Park sites: Heritage Park, Kiwanis Park, Liberty Park and Sunset Neighborhood Park, Summer school sites: Dimmitt Middle School, Lakeridge Elementary School, Hilltop Heritage Elementary School and Renton Park Elementary School St. Matthew's Lutheran Church

Apartment sites: Creston Point Apartments, Royal Hills Apartments and Stonebrook Apartments

Park sites: Heritage Park, Kiwanis Park, Liberty Park and Sunset Neighborhood Park,

Summer school sites: Dimmitt Middle School, Lakeridge Elementary School, Hilltop Heritage Elementary School and Renton Park Elementary School

St. Matthew's Lutheran Church

Seattle

The city of Seattle's Summer Food Service Program, which is also known as the Summer Meals Program, was developed to ensure that children and teens receive free, healthy breakfasts, lunches and snacks during the summer months.

Children between the ages of 1-18 are eligible and can each receive up to two meals, or one meal and one snack per day to be eaten onsite.

When: It'll run from July 1 to Aug. 23.

Shoreline

Shoreline Public School will be serving free breakfast and lunch meals for kids this summer at two locations.

Children must be 1-18 years old and do not need to be a Shoreline School District student.

When: Tuesday-Thursday, July 9-Aug. 1

Locations: Echo Lake Elementary School will serve breakfast from 9 a.m.-9:15 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:25 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. Shorecrest High School will serve breakfast from 9:20 a.m.-9:35 a.m. and lunch will be offered from 11:15 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.

breakfast menu and lunch menu are available online.

Snohomish

Children 18 and under are eligible for the Snohomish School District's Kids' Cafe summer breakfast and lunch program.

It's free and no pre-registration or sign-up, and children in the area are encouraged to join.

When: It's Monday through Friday and runs June 20-Aug. 30. There will be no service on July 4.

Locations: Valley View Middle School, Three Rivers Mobile Home Park, Circle H Mobile Home Park and Snohomish Library. Specific times and location details are on the Valley View Middle School, Three Rivers Mobile Home Park, Circle H Mobile Home Park and Snohomish Library. Specific times and location details are on the school district's website.

Spanaway

Free breakfast and lunches will be available for children through the Bethel School District.

When: Monday-Friday, from June 24-Aug. 2. No service on July 4.

Locations: Katherine G. Johnson Elementary and Shining Mountain Elementary.

Sumner

The Sumner-Bonney Lake School District will be offering lunches throughout the summer.

Weekend food bags are available every Thursday, the district said.

When: Monday through Thursday, June 24-Aug. 15. from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be no service July 4.

Location: Daffodil Valley Elementary

menu is available for the summer on the district's website.

Tacoma

Tacoma Public Schools will be offering free lunches at parks across the city this summer.

Lunches must be eaten at the site and.

When: Monday-Friday, from June 24-Aug. 30, not available on July 4.

Lunch and playground program locations: Franklin Park, Manitou Park, Northeast Tacoma Playground, South Park, Verlo Playfield and Write Park.

Lunch only locations: Roosevelt Park, Salishan Family Investment Center, Titlow Park and Wapato Park.

Tukwila

The Tukwila School District has a free summer meal program for children under 18.

When: Starts July 8-25, Monday-Thursday

Locations: Cascade View Elementary: 8:30- 9 AM & noon- 12:30 PM and Foster High School: 7:30- 8:00 AM & 11- 11:30 AM

SUN Bucks Program

Starting in 2024, families will receive $120 per eligible child to purchase groceries over the summer, when school is not in session.

Similar to SNAP (Basic Food), SUN Bucks can be used to purchase food at retail locations like grocery stores, farmers markets, and corner stores. The SUN Bucks program works in tandem with the Free Summer Meals program to support families when school meals are unavailable.

Washington summer meal finder

The USDA worked closely with the state to offer free summer meals to children. The department's website, has a site finder to help children and families find a location near them.

Families can also call th summer meal site at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or text "Food" to 304-304, or in Spanish at 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273) or text "Comida" to 304-304.

MORE RESOURCES FOR SUMMER MEAL PROGRAMS

Free meals for kids: Restaurant list for summer 2024

OSPI's 2024 legislative proposals include free meals at all elementary schools in Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.



