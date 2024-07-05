2 Bald Eagles rescued after fighting each other in Federal Way

Several local agencies helped rescue two Bald Eagles that fought each other and got stuck in a tree in Federal Way several weeks ago.

South King Fire posted a video on Facebook Thursday showcasing the rescue efforts of local firefighters, Federal Way Police, and Featherhaven, a wildlife rehabilitation non-profit organization.

via South King Fire on FB

The two eagles apparently fought, something they often do over mates and territory. Firefighters determined they had gotten their talons into each other, and then wrapped themselves around a tree branch.

The birds were stuck about 100 feet in the air with blood visible on their feathers.

Featherheaven's licensed wildlife rehabilitator had to climb up the ladder of a King County firetruck in order to reach the Bald Eagles.

After jostling them from the branch, the eagles were able to break apart and soared away in the sky. A group of spectators watched the rescue from across the street.

South King Fire thanked the other agencies for their assistance, and reminded the public to consult local animal rescue agencies if you ever come across a wild animal in need of help.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Boy arrested after cops say fireworks may have sparked Wenatchee wildfire

Interim SPD Chief explains why Auburn officer’s guilty verdict impacts all WA officers

Seattle car prowl suspect falls unconscious during physical altercation, dies

Cameras use AI to quickly respond to Washington wildfires

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.