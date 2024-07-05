Cameras use AI to quickly respond to Washington wildfires

As wildfires continue to pop up across Washington, the state is investing into the future when it comes to fighting these blazes.

In 2023, more than 160,000 acres burned due to statewide fires.

Crews are currently fighting fires in the eastern part of the state.

Officials with Washington’s Department of Natural Resources say artificial intelligence will help them respond to wildfires much quicker.

Across the state, DNR says they plan to have 21 new 360-degree cameras installed on cell phone towers.

The tech is from Pano AI.

"As soon as smoke or heat is detected on the landscape, our fire managers can direct air and ground suppression forces to the source in record time. It also means more time for nearby communities to receive information from emergency services and act quickly if evacuations are required," said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.

The tech provides fire departments with real-time information, which helps crews coordinate their responses.

"When a fire is bearing down on your property, you don’t care how or when it started, you need to know that help is on the way right now."

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Fire tears through former Eastlake Bar & Grill in Seattle

Arrest warrant issued for Seattle's notorious Belltown Hellcat driver

Auburn teen recovering after 'random' shooting in residential neighborhood

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Pierce County

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.