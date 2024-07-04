Man killed in motorcycle crash in Pierce County

A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle in Frederickson Wednesday evening.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies responded to reports of a motorcycle crash at 65th Ave. E near 200th St. E.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Firefighters arrived at the scene and pronounced the 30-year-old man dead.

Investigators determined that the motorcyclist was riding south on 65th at a high rate of speed and crashed off the roadway.

Deputies were advised that he had been drinking and was not wearing a helmet.

