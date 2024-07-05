Seattle ranked among worst air quality in the world after Fourth of July

On July 4, Seattle's air quality index reached 130, ranking among the worst in the world, according to IQAir.

Fireworks and an incoming heatwave contributed to the unhealthy conditions. As of Friday afternoon, air quality peaked at 93, with recent hours showing a decline.

Each summer, Seattle deals with wildfire impacts across Washington state. IQAir reports Seattle experiences an average of 14.2 unhealthy pollution days annually.

East of the Cascades, Chelan currently holds the second-worst air quality ranking nationwide, with an air quality of 158. This follows a wildfire in Wenatchee that prompted evacuation notices from Chelan County Emergency Management. Officials detained a boy suspected of setting off fireworks in the area, possibly sparking the fire.

Air quality is expected to improve, although an incoming heatwave may escalate wildfire risks in the hot, dry Chelan region. Smoke from these fires could later move into the Seattle metropolitan area, as seen in previous years.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Arrest warrant issued for Seattle's notorious Belltown Hellcat driver

Teen killed in Alderwood Mall shooting, Lynnwood PD investigating

6 injured after Oak Harbor, WA carnival ride tips over

Cat stolen from Puyallup PetSmart: ‘What are they going to do with my cat?’

Pierce County Council member opposes Pride flag display in meeting room

Before the wrecking ball, music lives on in West Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.