Bald eagle electrocuted in West Seattle, knocking out power in neighborhood

article

A beach community in West Seattle known for its American bald eagles said it witnessed one of its beloved birds get electrocuted.

The disturbing incident happened early Saturday morning.

According to a wildlife biologist responding to the scene, the eagle hit powerlines. The collision caused a small power outage for 145 customers in the area.

"It was around 7:30 when there was a flash and a boom," said neighbor Jeremy Joseph. "I looked out in the road and there was a dead bald eagle right in the center of the road."

The bird died immediately, according to wildlife personnel.

Biologist Kersti Muul responded to the scene. She told FOX 13 American Bald Eagles being electrocuted is more common than people think.

"In that scenario, the powerlines were too close together," said Muul. "My assessment on scene was the eagle cross-phased the narrow two-phase line configuration at Jacobsen and 56th Ave SW, landing in the road."

Muul told FOX 13 News the bird’s death could have been prevented.

"This tragic death will result in these lines being reconfigured and spaced further apart to achieve a more 'bird safe' standard. Lines need to be far enough apart so that the fleshy parts of birds (usually the wrists) can't encounter two electrified pieces of equipment at the same time. Wingspans of the largest birds need to be considered and should adhere to Avian Power LIne Interaction Committee standards."

The tragedy wasn’t just witnessed by neighbors, but by the birds’ mate as well.

"You could see her watching from up in the trees," said Josephy. "She was already grieving."

Neighbors are now hoping the local utility company takes note of the eagle’s death and sends a crew to properly space the electrical wires in the area.

"It’s sad that in an area where there [are] eagles living, some of these upgrades haven’t been done," said Josephy.