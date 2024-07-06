Seattle Police investigating 3 separate overnight shootings

Seattle Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened late Friday night into early Saturday morning, including one that damaged a natural gas line.

The first shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Friday at the Showbox SoDo, located at 1700 1st Ave. S.

SPD tweeted that they were investigating a shooting near the event venue at 11:09 p.m., and no details have been released since. The Seattle Fire Department says there's no record of any shooting victims stemming from this incident.

The second shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on South Main St. and 6th Ave. S in the Chinatown-International District.

Medical personnel treated a man on scene, who was later transported to Harborview in critical condition. According to Seattle Police's post on X, a suspect is in custody for this shooting.

The third shooting happened on Aurora Avenue North and N 101st Street at around 4 a.m.

According to Seattle Police, a bullet struck a natural gas line, prompting southbound lane closures for several blocks of Aurora Avenue.

Seattle Fire crews were originally dispatched around 4:09 p.m. to a report of a strong natural gas or propane odor. Puget Sound Energy was called out to fix the gas line, and the scene was cleared by 5 a.m.

No patients were treated on scene related to the shooting, according to Seattle Fire.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact Seattle Police.

