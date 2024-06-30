Shooting in Seattle's Chinatown-International District leaves man dead

Seattle police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in the Chinatown-International District.

After 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 500 8th Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Officers provided aid to the victim until medics arrived. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died from his injuries at the scene.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and police are investigating this case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Driver fatally stabbed, 3 hospitalized after incident on I-5 near Federal Way

Kinkajou found at Yakima rest stop now safe at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo

Renowned cocktail bar Death & Co coming to Seattle’s Pioneer Square

Toxic algae caution advisory issued for Pierce County lake

Mama Lina moving on from her produce stand at Seattle's Pike Place Market

Nearly 150 pounds of marijuana found during Thurston County traffic stop

WA town settles $15M lawsuit after boy drowns at summer camp

Bellingham jogger attacked on Lake Padden Park trail

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.



