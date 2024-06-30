Shooting in Seattle's Chinatown-International District leaves man dead
SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in the Chinatown-International District.
After 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 500 8th Avenue South.
When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
Officers provided aid to the victim until medics arrived. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died from his injuries at the scene.
It's unknown what led up to the shooting and police are investigating this case as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
