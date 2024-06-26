Seattle Police: Man walked around downtown, threatened to shoot people

A man was arrested in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, accused of walking around and holding people at gunpoint.

Police were called Saturday night around 11:47 p.m. to the area near Eighth Ave S and S King St.

Callers said a man was holding guns at people and threatening to shoot them.

Officers located the 25-year-old man in his home, and took him into custody. While the suspect was in jail, police served a search warrant at his home and recovered two handguns, one of them modified to carry a huge 50-round drum magazine.

The man was booked into King County Jail for harassment and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

