3 people shot in downtown Seattle on 4th of July

Seattle Police are still searching for the suspect in a shooting that injured three people on the night of the Fourth of July.

Officers were dispatched to 3rd Avenue and Pike Street at 11:01 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located two men with gunshot wounds.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times, and an uninvolved bystander was shot once. The shooting victims were provided medical aid and later transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

A male suspect fled the scene, and officers were unable to locate him during a search of the area. Detectives also recovered multiple shell casings.

The next day, at 9:39 a.m., a 31-year-old man reported that he was also shot last night near 3rd and Pike. Officers responded, and the man was taken to Harborview in stable condition.

SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

