MLB Amateur draft held at Lumen Field during All-Star week
The Major League Baseball amateur draft will be held inside Lumen Field as part of All-Star Game week activities in Seattle this summer.
The Mariners announced on Tuesday the official date that Seattle will host the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.
