Julio Rodríguez sets single-round record with 41 HRs, falls in semifinal to Vlad Guerrero Jr.

article

Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodríguez set a single-round record with 41 home runs in the opening round of the MLB Home Run Derby, but was toppled by Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vlad Guerrero Jr. in the semifinals.

Rodríguez totaled 61 home runs in total over his two rounds in the Derby, but Guerrero Jr. was able to defeat him 21-20 in the semifinals with bonus time to spare to eliminate the hometown fan favorite.

Rodríguez put on a home run clinic in the opening round in dispatching New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso by a 41-21 margin. Rodríguez went first and set a bar that Alonso – a two-time winner of the Home Run Derby – couldn't match. The 41 home runs by Rodríguez surpassed the 40 home run mark set by Guerrero Jr. in the second round of the 2019 Home Run Derby.

Rodríguez is the only player in Home Run Derby history with multiple rounds of 30 home runs. He's done it three times now after accomplishing the feat twice in last year's Derby en route to an appearance in the final. Juan Soto beat Rodríguez 19-18 in last year's final to deny Rodríguez the crown. Rodríguez finished the event with 81 home runs total in his initial appearance in the event.

Guerrero Jr. held off a Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the finals to claim his first Home Run Derby crown. Guerrego Jr. lost to Alonso in the finals of the 2019 event.