Commentary: 22 years later, Seattle welcomes MLB All-Star Game back as a world-class sports city

The most obvious comparison between the 2001 All-Star Game in Seattle to now, are the eight Mariners players represented from a team that was the best in franchise history.

But it’s not the most important comparison.

Tonight, I encourage everyone, from Seattle natives to all the visitors here for the game, to take a much bigger-picture view of this city and its sports scene, and compare it to 22 years ago. Because in that time, the strides made are helping turn this into a world-class and championship sports town.

Yes, back then we still had the Sonics. And I’d argue their eventual and expected return as an expansion team within a few years could be one of the final pieces to making us completely whole.

But let me take you back to where we stood in July 2001.

In terms of pro sports teams, we had the Mariners, Sonics and Seahawks, and the Storm were struggling through just their second season in the league. Now, we might not have an NBA team anymore, but we’ve added the Kraken, the Sounders, OL Reign, Seawolves, an XFL team and the annual Boeing Classic.

And while the saturation is impressive, it’s the championships that stand out. Back in 2001, Seattle had just one major professional sports league championship. Just one! A Sonics title in 1979.

Since then, the Seahawks have been to three Super Bowls and won a title. The Sounders have won two MLS titles, appeared in four MLS Cups, won four U.S. Open Cups and a Supporters Shield. The Storm have won four WNBA titles. OL Reign have won three NWSL Shields. The Seawolves have won two Major League Rugby titles in three title appearances.

And we now have an NHL team that energized this city for more than a month, reaching the playoffs for the first time and unexpectedly advancing to the conference semifinals.

Did I mention the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, the upcoming Winter Classic and Seattle as a host city for the 2026 World Cup? Add that to the list.

And a world class arena that can not only house an NBA team, but will be hosting NCAA basketball tournament round for many years to come.

The point is, this city welcomes the Major League All-Star Game back with not just pride. But a with a maturity and championship pedigree that we didn’t have back in 2001. With a confidence that we belong amongst World Class sports cities with the ability to host the biggest events on the national stage.

Was it fun in 2001? Absolutely. But in 2023, as a sports town, Seattle has so much more to give.