TSA: MLB All-Star Game to increase security wait times at SEA Airport

With the end of the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Seattle, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is warning travelers to expect longer security checkpoint wait times at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

The agency also encourages travelers to arrive early for their flights.

"This year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game has generated so much enthusiasm and excitement in the Puget Sound region. With all of the activities, we are expecting an increase in the number of travelers who will be departing SEA later this week," TSA Federal Security Director for Washington Greg Hawko said in a press release.

"TSA will be fully staffed to ensure security operations go smoothly and efficiently for all travelers, but we are also counting on everyone - All Star fans or not - to arrive early and prepared for the security screening process."

TSA says delays are usually caused by travelers trying to bring prohibited items in their carry-ons.

RELATED: TSA: Number of firearms found at SEA Airport security checkpoints up slightly

All types and sizes of bats are prohibited in carry-on bags and should only be packed in checked luggage.

TSA has a range of resources to find out if an item can travel in carry-on or checked luggage, including the "Can I Bring?" page on the agency's website. Travelers can also reach out to @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger for real-time answers to travel-related questions.