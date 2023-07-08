Jonatan Clase diving catch top moment for Mariners prospects in Futures Game

article

Seattle Mariners outfield prospect Jonatan Clase made a diving catch in center field to rob Philadelphia Phillies prospect Justin Crawford of a hit to serve as the highlight of the MLB Futures Game for Seattle prospects on Saturday afternoon.

Crawford sliced a slider from Cleveland Guardians prospect Joey Cantillo into shallow center field in the second inning as Clase came running in to make a driving grab. The sacrifice fly ball did allow for Endy Rodriguez to score as the National League team took a 2-0 lead en route to a 5-0 victory over the American League Futures Team.

"It felt so special," Clase said. "When I catch the ball, I feel so happy."

Clase struck out twice in two appearances at the plate – one looking and one swinging – and catcher Harry Ford struck out swinging in his only appearance of the game for the pair of Mariners prospects.

Clase, 21, was promoted from High-A Everett to the Arkansas Travelers of Double-A earlier this year as he's flashed both speed and power this season. Clase was named the Mariners' Minor League Player of the Month for April after batting .337 with nine doubles, a triple and seven home runs along with 17 RBI, 16 stolen bases and an OPS of 1.178.

The 11th ranked prospect in Seattle's system per MLB.com.

Clase and Ford played together in Everett earlier this year before Clase got promoted in Double-A.

"It was awesome," Ford said of Clase's catch. "I thought it was a double for sure. He came out of nowhere. That's what he always does. Reminded me of the past a little bit."

Ford – the top ranked prospect in the Mariners system – caught three innings for the AL pitching staff before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the third inning.

"It was really cool," Ford said. "I loved getting to know all the guys and watch them perform and had a blast doing it."

Ford was Seattle's first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He's ranked as the 64th best prospect via Baseball America and 49th by MLB Pipeline across all of MLB.

Ford is batting .246 with 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 40 RBI with 66 walks and 65 strikeouts in 73 games played for Everett this season.

"It was cool playing here. A big league stadium is just a different world, different everything and it's always a dream come true to get to step in here.

Ford heard his name chanted repeatedly before stepping to the plate for his only at-bat in the first inning.

"It was really cool. I won't forget that one," Ford said.