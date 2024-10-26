Seattle Kraken clamped down by Hurricanes in 4-1 loss

article

The Seattle Kraken were thoroughly clamped down by the Carolina Hurricanes defense, and Seth Jarvis had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 loss on Saturday night.

Seattle took six penalties on the night as the Hurricanes pressured the Kraken into miscues. They also dominated offensive possession with a 39-19 advantage in shots on the night.

Jared McCann scored his fifth goal of the season on a breakaway chance in the third period to briefly make it a one-goal game, but Jarvis scored on a breakaway of his own minutes later, and Dmitry Orlov added an empty net goal for the Hurricanes.

Joey Daccord had a strong performance in net that helped keep the Hurricanes within reach. He made 35 saves on 38 shots faced on the night as he became the first Seattle goaltender this season to start back-to-back games.

The Hurricanes jumped out front early and did their best to squeeze off any offensive pressure from the Kraken. They dominated play in the neutral zone and managed to break up many of Seattle's attempts to get the puck up the ice and out of their own zone.

With Brandon Montour in the box for a roughing penalty, Andrei Svechnikov buried a great crossing pass from Martin Nečas for a power play goal and a 1-0 lead. Seattle's penalty kill unit lost Svechnikov on a zone entry and he had a clean finish behind Daccord to give Carolina the lead just 4:25 into the game.

A high-sticking penalty to Shane Wright kept Seattle on the defensive with Daccord delivering a terrific glove save on a Jack Drury chance to keep the lead from expanding to two.

Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvenen each got strong shots on net on Seattle's only power play of the period, and Jared McCann had an open net chance on a Beniers pass just after the penalty expired, but was unable to connect.

McCann was just about the only player to see really dangerous looks for much of the night for the Kraken. He had a good look on a delayed penalty call that was turned aside by Hurricanes' goalie Frederik Andersen, and a short-handed breakaway chance at the end of the second period that was also stopped by Andersen.

Jack Roslovic had a shot off the post that nearly doubled Carolina's lead, and shortly thereafter, Drury did make it a 2-0 game for the Hurricanes. A two-on-on-1 chance along with Jackson Blake left Drury all alone on the doorstep for an easy tap-in finish.

Gourde then took a double-minor for a high-stick to Seth Jarvis that led to a four-minute power play chance for Carolina. McCann's breakaway came during this sequence in the final 10 seconds of the period.

The Kraken killed off the remainder of Gourde's penalty to open the third period to keep the game in reach.

McCann got a second breakaway look with just under ten minutes remaining and didn't miss his second shot. A move to his forehand beat Andersen with 9:39 remaining to pull Seattle within one.

Tolvanen quickly had another prime chance in close only to lose the handle on the puck and the opportunity with it. But the momentum stalled after another hooking penalty taken by André Burakovsky. Then with the Kraken pressing for a tying goal, Jarvis broke free behind the Seattle defense as Jordan Martinook flipped the puck cleanly ahead on the breakaway.

McCann's goal gives him a six-game point streak for Seattle. His five goals are second on the team behind the six of Jordan Eberle.

