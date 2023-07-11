Mariners fans leave positive impression with Shohei Ohtani amid "Come to Seattle!" chants at All-Star Game

article

As Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani walked to the plate for his first at-bat in the All-Star Game, chants of "come to Seattle" began to echo throughout T-Mobile Park.

Ohtani – one of baseball's elite hitters AND one of its elite pitchers – is set to perhaps be the most sought after free agent commodity in the history of the sport when his contract with the Angels expires at the end of the season. Fans of the Mariners in Seattle gave their hearty opinion where they'd like to see Ohtani land next year.

The chants echoed again when Ohtani came to the plate for a second time in fourth inning.

And Ohtani heard them loud and clear.

"Never experienced anything like that, but I definitely heard it. But I was trying to focus on my at-bat," Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara after exiting the game.

Ohtani is the definition of a unicorn in modern baseball. To be an everyday player as a hitter while also being able to pitch is something that just doesn't happen. Not only is Ohtani capable of both, he's one of baseball's best in both areas. Any one aspect would be worthy of a top dollar contract in MLB. Ohtani is deserving on both fronts. He's the game's most unbelievable talent.

The Mariners thought they'd be the place Ohtani chose to play when he came over from Japan ahead of the 2018 season. They made as aggressive a pitch to Ohtani as they could and felt confident in their chances to be his landing spot in the states. Instead, Ohtani spurned the Mariners to sign with their AL West rival in the Los Angeles Angels.

For a Seattle team that is lacking in offensive firepower, Ohtani would be a tremendous add to the lineup as the everyday designated hitter. The fact he can also be a Cy Young Award contender as a starting pitcher would just be a tremendous bonus.

The Mariners are again expected to make a pitch to Ohtani this offseason if he does become available. Ohtani said his trips to Seattle have always been a positive experience.

"Every time I come here the fans are passionate, they're really into the game. So it's very impressive," Ohtani said. "I actually spent a couple offseasons in Seattle. So I like the city. It's beautiful."

That alone probably won't be enough to sway Ohtani to sign with the Mariners. They'll need to bring a legitimate offer to the table among multiple teams thought to also be after Ohtani's services.

But the Seattle fans making a positive impression of the Japanese sensation certainly doesn't hurt either.