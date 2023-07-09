Actors, athletes, former Mariners face off in All-Star Weekend Celebrity softball game

They’re calling it Hollywood North, as the stars shined for the All-Star Weekend Celebrity softball game.

Both teams had their moments, but the highlight of the night belonged to Mariners pitching legend Felix Hernandez, who decided to create his own run support by smacking a home run over a leaping Bobby Wagner.

Former NASA engineer and viral YouTuber Mark Rober, along with NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine joined in on the fun, by hitting home runs of their own.

Joel McHale takes a selfie with Chloe Kim, Natasha Watley, Bret Boone, and Felix Hernandez before the 2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

World Series winner Ryan Howard, scored a lazy inside the park home run by trotting around the bases while the defense was slow to bring the ball in.

Actor Adam Devine of Workaholics fame held a huge grin, as he soaked in the Seattle sun.

"Every time I come through the city, it’s such a beautiful place and the people are so friendly." Devine said.

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim was equally impressed.

"So cool, I love Seattle, so it’s nice to be back." Kim said. "I think we’re all just here to have fun, it’s a very easy-going vibe, nothing like the Olympics."

Former Mariners slugger Bret Boone returned to a standing ovation inside the ballpark Saturday night.

"This city has been unbelievable for me over the years, so it’s always nice coming home." Boone said.

He found himself in an unfamiliar place, batting leadoff.

"You know two months ago when they asked me, I thought, ‘Yeah of course I’m going to come back to my old stopping grounds Seattle to play’—I woke up this morning, I felt a little pressure. They expect a lot, but I’ve got a 54-year-old back," said Boone.

In his first at-bat, he smacked a home run over the left field wall to give his team of celebs an early lead, as the crowd roared to life.

"Still one of my fondest memories was in Seattle in front of my home crowd being announced for the Home Run Derby," Boone recalled. "That one that night still sits with me."

Actor and Seattle native Joel McHale was equally impressed with Boone’s swing.

"Bret Boone is out here, so I’m very excited for that—he gave me his phone number, so we’re going to go on a date!" McHale joked.

The list of stars ranged from athletics to music, television and movies. Singer Natti Natasha with her 37 million Instagram followers danced for the crowd at T-Mobile Park. Viral star Jojo Siwa, Olympic Gold Medalist Jennie Finch, former Mariner great Mike Cameron, singer Yandel, and a handful of others rounded out the list of participants in the game.

Team Felix would outlast Team Finch, by a final score of 21 to 19.