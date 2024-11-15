Bird flu kills rare goose at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo

A rare goose at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo (WPZ) has died after contracting the bird flu, and now zoo officials are implementing safety precautions to prevent the virus from spreading to more exotic birds.

According to WPZ, a red-breasted goose, which is a vulnerable species native to northern Russia, died earlier this week. After running tests, it was revealed on Nov. 14 that the goose was positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPIA), more commonly known as bird flu. This was a preliminary test; if further testing confirms the goose died from bird flu, it would be the first bird flu death at the zoo.

There was a recent uptick in bird flu cases in Washington state, and zoo officials had been preparing for the possibility of it spreading to its animals. WPZ have taken precautionary measures by draining pools in open-topped bird exhibits to decrease the presence of wild waterfowl. Staff at the zoo have also been using masks and gloves around bird species.

Now, WPZ will be implementing safety precautions to protect its birds, staff and guests.

Here are the new safety precautions at Woodland Park Zoo

According to WPZ officials, access to birds will be strictly limited to their care providers. All volunteer events, private tours and special experiences are canceled.

The open-air, walk-through aviaries will be closed. This includes:

Savanna Aviary

Temperate Wetlands and Conservation Aviary

Penguin feeding experiences

There was another bird flu threat at the zoo back in 2022. At the time, staff moved the penguins indoors. However, moving them indoors created an increase in medical problems, so zoo staff have decided to keep them outside.

The Tropical Rainforest bird exhibit will remain open.

As for the remaining red-breasted geese, they have all been moved to a quarantine area where they will remain for up to 120 days.

WPZ has also canceled moving any birds to or from the zoo for the time being.

What is bird flu?

Bird flu, or highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPIA), is a viral infection carried by wild aquatic birds, especially in waterfowl, like ducks, geese, seagulls, etc. The virus is primarily spread from bird-to-bird contact. The bird flu can be spread to mammals. Risk to humans is low, though there have been confirmed cases in Washington state, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

