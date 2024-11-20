Bomb cyclone winds topple tree onto bus in Seattle

Powerful winds from Tuesday night's bomb cyclone caused a tree to fall onto a King County Metro bus in Seattle’s Wedgwood neighborhood overnight.

FOX 13 Reporter Shawn Chitnis responded to the scene to gather more information.

Photo: FOX 13 Reporter Shawn Chitnis

The tree reportedly fell onto the bus near the corner of NE 95th St. and 35th Ave. NE at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chitnis reports that the power is out in the surrounding area, and he has spotted multiple large trees down en route to the Metro bus incident site.

Several hours after the incident was reported, crews are still working to cut the tree and clear the debris to release the bus.

Photo: FOX 13 Reporter Shawn Chitnis

What is a bomb cyclone?

The term "bomb cyclone" comes from the real meteorological term "bombogenesis." It describes a storm system that explodes in strength, specifically dropping by at least 24 millibars in pressure or more over the span of 24 hours, according to FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Abby Acone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

