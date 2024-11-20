Bomb cyclone leaves widespread damage in western Washington

Powerful winds from Tuesday night’s bomb cyclone caused widespread damage, toppling trees and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power in western Washington.

Fallen trees hit several homes and blocked roads across the region. In Lynnwood, a woman in her 50s died when a large tree fell on a homeless encampment off Alderwood Mall Parkway, South County Fire posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to PowerOutage, more than half a million people were still without power Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, outages peaked at more than 600,000 customers.

Several schools and districts announced late Tuesday into Wednesday morning that they would be delayed or closed.

Fallen trees hit homes, block roads

During Tuesday's storm, a tree fell on a trailer in Maple Valley. Two people were inside of the trailer when the tree fell. They were rescued and taken to an area hospital.

Seattle firefighters pulled out a person who was trapped in a car after a tree fell on top of their vehicle. This happened near the Maple Leaf neighborhood.

In Snohomish County, several roads were closed due to trees and power lines that were down.

In Issaquah, crews responded to a tree that fell onto a home. No injuries were reported.

Issaquah Hobart Rd SE/SE May Valley Rd was closed due to trees and debris on the roadway, Eastside Fire & Rescue said on X.

Early Wednesday morning, FOX 13 was in Seattle's Wedgwood neighborhood where a tree fell on a King County Metro bus.

What is a bomb cyclone?

The term "bomb cyclone" comes from the real meteorological term "bombogenesis." It describes a storm system that explodes in strength, specifically dropping by at least 24 millibars in pressure or more over the span of 24 hours, according to FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Abby Acone.

