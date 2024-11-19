Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
6
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Olympics
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Bremerton and vicinity, Southwest Interior, Western Whatcom County
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Mason County

School closures: Track closings, delays in western Washington for Wednesday, November 20

By
Published  November 19, 2024 10:29pm PST
Schools
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Some western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Wednesday, Nov. 20 because of the damaging "bomb cyclone" storm. 

The system caused extensive power outages, fallen trees and left widespread debris. Several districts are running on a late start after losing power Tuesday night.

Check the status of your district below:

LATEST: Seattle weather: 'Bomb cyclone' brings strong winds, rain and mountain snow overnight

LIST: Live updates as bomb cyclone brings high winds, rain to WA

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.

