School closures: Track closings, delays in western Washington for Wednesday, November 20

Some western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Wednesday, Nov. 20 because of the damaging "bomb cyclone" storm.

The system caused extensive power outages, fallen trees and left widespread debris. Several districts are running on a late start after losing power Tuesday night.

Check the status of your district below:

LATEST: Seattle weather: 'Bomb cyclone' brings strong winds, rain and mountain snow overnight

LIST: Live updates as bomb cyclone brings high winds, rain to WA

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.

