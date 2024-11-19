Seattle weather: 'Bomb cyclone' brings strong winds, rain and mountain snow overnight

Wind gusts as of 7:45 p.m. this evening, have peaked in the 60 to 70mph range! Some of the strongest winds we have seen so far remain in the Cascade Foothills, along the strait and even around the Puget Sound lowlands. Some of the strongest winds are expected between 8 p.m. through midnight.

Wind gusts as of 7:45pm this evening, have peaked in the 60 to 70mph range! (FOX 13 Seattle)

A High Wind Warning remains in effect through early Wednesday morning for the coast, Cascades, strait and now includes the Seattle to Everett lowland areas. Wind gusts around 60 to 65 mph are likely, but possible even 70mph! A Wind Advisory will remain for the rest of the Puget Sound with wind gusts around 50 mph.

Strong winds continue tonight into Wednesday (FOX 13 Seattle)

A High Wind Warning remains in effect through early Wednesday morning for the coast, Cascades, strait and now includes the Seattle to Everett lowland areas.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Cascades through early Wednesday morning. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains through Wednesday with 4-12" for the higher peaks and 3-7" for the mountain passes. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Central and Eastern Washington through Wednesday morning as well.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Cascades through early Wednesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wind, rain and mountain snow will continue overnight with overnight lows staying in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Scattered showers will linger into Wednesday afternoon, but it will bring a lot less rain and wind. Mountain snow will also taper in strength by mid-morning.

Highs on Wednesday will be slightly warmer, back to more average seasonal conditions. Scattered showers and sunbreaks are possible, even a rumble of thunder can't be ruled out along the coast.

Scattered showers, cooler temperatures and breezy winds will be in the forecast through the end of the week. Temperatures will get a little cooler this weekend with more rain. Welcome to the second half of November!

