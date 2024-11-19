The Brief The strongest atmospheric river that California and the Pacific Northwest has seen this season bears down on the region. The storm system has intensified so quickly that it is considered a bomb cyclone. A blizzard warning was issued for the majority of the Cascades in Washington, including Mount Rainier National Park, starting Tuesday afternoon, with up to a foot of snow and wind gusts up to 65 mph.



The Pacific Northwest and California are bracing for what is expected to be a powerful storm, with heavy rain and winds set to pummel the region and potentially cause power outages.

The Weather Prediction Center issued excessive rainfall risks beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday as the strongest atmospheric river — long plumes of moisture stretching far over the Pacific Ocean — that California and the Pacific Northwest have seen this season bears down on the region.

The weather service warned of high winds from Tuesday afternoon until early Wednesday for western Washington — trees and power lines are at risk of being knocked down, emergency management officials warned.

10:00 a.m.

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan says gusts of 40-50 mph are possible in the Puget Sound lowlands, with gusts of 55-65 mph on the western slopes of the Cascade foothills. The wind will slowly back off after midnight.

Strong winds will trigger a High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory for Western Washington Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A blizzard warning has been issued for the majority of the Cascades in Washington, including Mount Rainier National Park, starting Tuesday afternoon, with up to a foot of snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph, according to the weather service in Seattle. Travel across passes could be difficult if not impossible.

Strong winds and heavy mountain snow is expected for the Cascades above 2500 feet by Tuesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo, a patrol spokesperson based in Tacoma, posted on social media Monday afternoon that people should be prepared for "some bad weather" on Tuesday night. "Stay off the roads if you can!"

In southwestern Oregon near the coast, 4 to 7 inches of rain is predicted — with as much as 10 inches possible in some areas — through late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

A view of a bomb cyclone off the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast as seen by NOAA's GOES-West - satellite. (NOAA)

A high wind warning has been issued for the north and central Oregon coast beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday with south winds from 25 mph to 40 mph, with gusts to 60 mph expected, according to the weather service in Portland. Gusts up to 70 mph are possible on beaches and headlands.

Widespread power outages are expected with winds capable of bringing down trees and power lines, the weather service said. Travel is also expected to be difficult.

