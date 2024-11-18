Seattle's Elysian Brewing shutting down Georgetown location

Elysian Brewing is reportedly shutting down their Georgetown facility, potentially leading to layoffs.

With the Elysian Taproom on 5410 Airport Way showing as permanently closed on Google, what comes next?

According to multiple reports, including the longstanding Seattle Beer Blog, there could be up to 90 layoffs on the table. Some believe, however, that the number will be lower and staff will be shifted between locations.

The outlet reports multiple people close to the situation weighed in on what will happen now.

"All but two of the production brewery staff have until the end of the year. Those two employees will now work at the Capitol Hill brewery. The Brewmaster and Lead Brewer were also let go. The same thing happened at Golden Road [another A-B brewery]. A-B is consolidating us into ‘craft west.’ Some marketing and sales are being kept in that consolidation," said one employee, according to Seattle Beer Blog.

Elysian has several locations, however the Capitol Hill brewery at 1221 E Pike street is their flagship. It was established in the mid-1990s.

Anheuser-Busch, owner of Elysian Brewing, told the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog that there is a $1.7 million investment heading toward the decades-old location.

FOX 13 previously reported on Elysian Brewing canceling their annual pumpkin weigh off when the Georgetown taproom became the site of a union rally.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Lacey parents charged in possible attempted honor killing of daughter

Intense mountain snow ahead with dark, rainy weather for Seattle

Snow storms will impact driving conditions, WA mountain resort snow packs

Sentenced at 16, survivor details harrowing abuse at WA juvenile facility

'Chicken Scam Lady' spotted in Tacoma, accused of striking again in Auburn, Kent

Woman shot in Chinatown-International District

11-year-old among suspects arrested for string of armed Seattle robberies

Here's when ski resorts in western WA are planning to open

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.