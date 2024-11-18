Woman shot in Chinatown-International District

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured overnight in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

Before 12 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 600 block of South Jackson Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her stomach.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department treated the woman at the scene and took her to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to investigators, two suspects entered a business and demanded money.

There was an altercation between the suspects and the victim, and a shot was fired. The woman was hit, and the suspects left the scene with stolen cash.

The investigation remains ongoing,

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

