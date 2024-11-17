1 man shot, killed in Seattle's University District

A 31-year-old man was killed in a late Saturday shooting in Seattle’s University District.

Now, homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting on the 4500 block of Brooklyn Avenue NE. Police and medics responded to multiple 911 calls but were unable to save the man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Following the 10 p.m. shooting, police have taken a 40-year-old suspect into custody.

Seattle Police Department urges anyone with information to step forward and contact their Violent Crimes tip line. As the investigation continues, updates are expected to be provided through official SPD channels.

The incident number is 2024-325081.

