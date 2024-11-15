University of Washington president's car, home vandalized

The home and car of University of Washington president Ana Mari Cauce was vandalized Wednesday night.

According to UW Police, several people wearing masks slashed Cauce's tires and painted pro-Hamas symbols on her property. It wasn't specified what the graffiti said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are now investigating the crime. Police added there was vandalism on the road as well.

Private security officers were present at Cauce's home Thursday night. UW Police are still working to identify the suspects.

Several local officials spoke out against the targeted attack, denouncing the threats against Cauce.

Washington State Representative Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) and State Senator Jamie Pederson (D-Seattle) issued the following statement regarding the vandalism:

"We are disturbed by the news that significant damage was done to University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce’s residence and car by masked perpetrators who also painted pro-Hamas and pro-Palestinian symbols on both. This is an unacceptable form of protest.

"In the past our caucuses have vehemently opposed any legislation that would punish a person’s constitutional right to protest, including one idea that would have potentially criminalized any protest.

"We want to be absolutely clear: as Americans, we all have the right to protest. But these actions crossed the line into threatening and criminal vandalism. Our state will not tolerate attacks on Washington residents or their property."

Seattle City Council member Maritza Rivera also issued a statement, condemning the crime and supporting Cauce:

"What we saw take place last night at the home of UW President Ana Mari Cauce was unacceptable. I strongly condemn the intimidation, tactics and threats made against the university president. This is a serious crime and should be treated as such. I’m confident law enforcement agencies will be able to find those responsible and hold them accountable. I have also reached out to President Cauce to offer my sympathy and support.

"I call for an end to the use of these reprehensible tactics. These actions do not represent who we are as a democracy, a community or a world-class university. It is important that we have conversations, especially those on complex and sensitive issues, in an open and respectful manner."

The University of Washington says these threats and similar incidents will not influence the school's policy.

