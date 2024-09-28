Teamsters showdown halts pumpkin weigh-off at Seattle's Elysian Brewing

Elysian Brewing's annual "Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off" was unexpectedly canceled today in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. Instead, the brewery’s taproom became the site of a union rally as employees protested what they call unfair labor practices by Elysian’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Teamsters carried signs and chanted slogans accusing AB InBev of stalling negotiations on Elysian Brewing workers' first-ever union contract.

Employees, represented by Teamsters Local 117, claim the multinational company has spent the past year refusing to bargain in good faith. FOX 13 spoke with Shannon Mullins, who is a lead technician at Elysian. She says AB InBev has larger breweries that have been unionized for years.

"They're trying to say we do different work because we’re a craft brewery," said Mullins. "Its an industry that alot of people think is cool to work in and everything but its hard work, its dangerous, its dirty and we deserve to be in a union."

Typically, the "Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off" draws growers from all over. Elysian has not confirmed the rally prompted the cancelation. FOX 13 has reached out for comment.

Elysian is still looking forward to next weekend's main event, the ‘Great Pumpkin Beer Festival’ scheduled for Friday and Saturday. At this point, all tickets have sold out.

