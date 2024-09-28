There is a lot of need’: Washingtonian in Florida describes Helene conditions

On a typical day, Jared Strote is an emergency doctor at the University of Washington Medical center, as well as Harborview Medical Center, but for more than 20 years, he’s also been a part of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue team, helping when natural disasters strike.

"There is a lot of need in this region right now," Strote said.

He’s in Florida, helping those hit the hardest by Helene.

"There’s wind damage so there are trees down on houses, a lot of water damage, inundation flooding, people who don’t have access to medical care or other things that are necessary for life because they’re cut off from resources," Strote said.

He told FOX 13, hundreds of people are helping with search and rescue efforts and providing resources to those impacted. Volunteers with humanity.

Arian non-profit, Team Rubicon are also in Florida and Georgia right now.

"It’s very touching to see that we’re helping people really in their darkest moment," Michael Chiu, Volunteer Leader with Team Rubicon said.

Chiu is a retired Bellevue Police officer and was in Florida last year when Hurricane Idalia struck. He’s seen the devastation firsthand.

"Fatigue that’s really the overpowering emotion, fatigue and sadness. once the flood waters recede, once the winds die down, what’s left is mud, downed trees, destruction, people’s belongings scattered everywhere," Chiu said.

Helene has now hit the same area again.

"Seeing this destruction and seeing all this damage and negative impact on people is really challenging, but on the other it feels good to be a part of this team that’s going out making a difference and trying to help people as much as we can," Strote said.

As the need continues, Georgia’s attorney general is warning those impacted and those trying to help about recovery effort scams and fraud. The Consumer Protection Division recommends doing your research before donating to an organization. Here are some additional tips:

Look up the actual website of a charity you want to donate to

Don’t give out money over the phone unless you initiated the call.

Note that legitimate charity websites typically end in ".org," not ".com"

Don’t respond to unsolicited emails

Be cautious of crowdfunding sites

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' spotted in impound lot: Reddit

Murder-suicide suspected cause for I-5 shut down in Everett, WA

Top pumpkin patches, corn mazes near Seattle to visit now

This Seattle restaurant makes NYT's 2024 'America's Best Restaurants' list

Here's when the fall leaves will reach peak color in western WA

Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena to refund concertgoers, pay nearly $478K in penalties

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.