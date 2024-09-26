Documentary honors legacy of legendary UW football coach Don James

Former University of Washington Football head coach Don James was one of the most influential coaches in college football history, and a new documentary about James is set to premiere Thursday night at the Gig Harbor Film Festival.

"The Dawgfather: The Legacy of Don James" tells the story about James' impact as a coach and mentor. The film explores the values he learned at a young age and how he applied them to his coaching philosophy.

James emphasized integrity, character, and community service, urging his teams to look beyond the game.

His players went on to become successful entrepreneurs, community leaders, and Hall of Fame athletes and coaches, with notable figures like Nick Saban, Gary Pinkel, Joe Kelly, and Lincoln Kennedy crediting James for their success. His influence, both on and off the field, earned him the title of "The Dawgfather."

The film is narrated by UW alum Joe McHale.

Watch the trailer below:

James coached the Huskies for nearly 20 years, leading Washington to four Rose Bowl victories and a national championship in 1991.

The 2024 Gig Harbor Film Festival runs from Sept. 26-29.

