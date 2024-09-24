Cory Alan Olson, a fugitive sex offender and Detroit's "most wanted" since 2018, was captured by King County Sheriff's detectives in Burien.

Olson, who had been evading law enforcement while living in the area, was using various aliases.

"I love the find me puzzle," said Detective Riley Myklebust, who played a pivotal role in Olson's capture. During his investigation into identity theft charges, Myklebust encountered significant challenges.

"After about a week of looking through 10 plus addresses, years of records, I couldn't figure out who this guy was, and that was a hint, because usually I can figure it out."

Olson had been posing as "Randall," a name belonging to an actual McDonald's employee in Kansas, whose identity was compromised as Olson worked temp jobs in Washington state. It was Kansas authorities who alerted Washington officials after the real victim was questioned about unpaid taxes on income earned elsewhere, leading to a deeper investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ King County prosecutors have charged Cory Olson, "Detroit's Most Wanted," with 8 counts of fraud. (King County Sheriff's Office)

Just as Olson's true identity became more elusive, he was spotted by detectives getting into his car at a new job in Burien. An attempted police stop resulted in Olson pushing a sergeant and fleeing, only to be caught shortly after by Myklebust, who had trailed him in a minivan.

Ultimately, fingerprints revealed Olson’s identity, which he refused to admit even when presented with irrefutable evidence.

"What did he say? He wouldn't give it up," Myklebust noted.

Olson’s past is marred with serious offenses, including the sexual assault of a teenage girl and evading arrest by injuring a deputy in a car crash. His deceit continued in Washington, leading to charges of another sexual assault against a person with special needs.

At his arraignment for identity theft, criminal impersonation and multiple counts of forgery, Olson’s attorney argued to protect his identity, which was upheld by the court. However, the police have emphasized the importance of public recognition due to a history of repeating predatory behaviors. Olsen was known to frequent karaoke bars, presenting himself as a military man and a wealthy investor, and often targeted women with teenage daughters.

Detectives highlighted his presence in several communities, including Issaquah, downtown Seattle, Puyallup and Olympia, using several names other than Randall, such as Josiah, Payton and Nikko, with the last names Arb or Cadaa often used.

Authorities are reaching out to the public for assistance with this message: "We just want to make sure someone isn't out there who is a victim of a crime and we are unaware of it," said Myklebust.

For those who may have been affected by Olson's actions, contacting SeaTac Police or submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers is strongly encouraged.

Anyone with potential information or claims regarding Cory Olson is urged to report to the SeaTac Police or anonymously provide information through the P3 Tips mobile app or at p3tips.com, making sure to include contact information.

