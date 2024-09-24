Sunsets after 7 p.m. are coming to an end as fall has arrived in Seattle.

Tuesday, Sept. 24, marks the last day the sun will set at 7 p.m. for the rest of the year, according to the Time and Date website. Seattle's last 8 p.m. sunset was Aug. 26.

Tuesday will see temperatures soaring into the 70s, but that could be the last time we see temps this warm until next year, according to FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists.

Seattle Skyline and Space Needle, Puget Sound, Great Northwest. (Photo by Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 25, the sun will set 2 minutes earlier, at 6:59 p.m. Sunrise will happen after 7 a.m., meaning there will be less than 12 hours of daylight each day.

The longest day of the year in 2024 was June 21, when western Washington saw 16 hours of daylight on that day.

The shortest day of the year (also known as the December solstice) will occur on Dec. 21, with Seattle expected to get just over eight hours of sunlight.

