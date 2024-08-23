Monday marks last sunset after 8 PM in Seattle this year

Sunsets after 8 p.m. are coming to an end as fall approaches. Monday, August . 26 will mark the last day that the sun will set after 8 p.m. for the rest of the year, according to timeanddate.com.

The weather continues to show shades of what we can expect to see this fall, though according to FOX 13's Nikki Torres, the forecast is setting up to give Seattle some sunshine going into the last sunset after 8 p.m., with the expectation that Monday will be the hottest day of next week.

Seattle glows orange as the sun sets behind hazy skies hours after the city set its all-time temperature record of 108 degrees. (Photo: Sigma Sreedharan Photography)

The first 8 p.m. sunset in western Washington occurred on April 15th. The longest day of the year was June 21. Western Washington saw 16 hours of daylight on that day.

The shortest day of the year (also known as the December solstice) will be Dec. 21, 2024, with Seattle expected to get just over eight hours of sunlight.

