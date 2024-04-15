Seattle to see first 8 p.m. sunset on Monday

This year's first 8 p.m. sunset in Western Washington is back.

If you've been longing for those later sunsets, starting Monday, the sun will set after 8 p.m. for the first time this year.

Sunsets in Seattle will continue to gain daylight until the summer solstice on June 21, which is the longest day of the year.

On that day, the sun will rise at 5:11 a.m. and set at 9:11 p.m. Western Washington will see 16 hours of daylight on June 21. \

The sun won't set before 8 p.m. until August 27, according to Time and Date.

If you're expecting to see a colorful sunset Monday night, there's a very low chance of that happening.

According to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday, with some sunbreaks in the mix Monday afternoon. Showers will be scattered and light, and a convergence zone could set up in Snohomish County, bringing some heavier rainfall in the areas affected. Snow levels will also drop tonight to around 2,000 feet, bringing the chance for 1 to 4 inches of snow to the passes by Tuesday morning.

