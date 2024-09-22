Seattle weather: Dry weather, temperatures near 80 for first week of autumn

We're forecasting a gorgeous stretch of weather in Seattle for the first official week of autumn. Highs on Tuesday will reach almost 80 degrees. It seems summer isn't done with us quite yet!

How will the weather be for Seahawks vs Dolphins Sunday?

For today, the weather will hold up wonderfully for the Seahawks game against the Miami Dolphins as temperatures teeter around 70 degrees heading into the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies are on the way in Seattle Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fall arrived at 5:43 a.m. this morning, marking 2024's autumn equinox.



This afternoon will feature increasing clouds. Most backyards will be dry. However, showers are possible in communities like Everett through the Canadian border.

There might be showers over the Strait, Salish Sea and the North Coast as well.

Showers are possible in the North Sound Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs later today will land on either side of 70 degrees.

Highs in Seattle will reach the upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine on Monday. Temperatures tomorrow will rise to the low-to-mid 70s in the greater Seattle area.



Tuesday may start off gray and foggy in a few neighborhoods, but glorious, toasty sunshine is back in action during the afternoon. Temperatures approach 80 degrees in Central and South Puget Sound!

Highs warm to the 70s in Seattle on Monday and Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will tumble by more than ten degrees into Wednesday as clouds thicken and showers return. On-and-off rain is possible on Thursday. Sunbreaks and occasional showers may follow on Friday. Drier weather takes over on Saturday.

Rain returns to Seattle Wednesday through Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and Go Hawks!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

